State Farm cuts ribbon for new pedestrian bridge at Dunwoody MARTA Station

MARTA officials and representatives from State Farm held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 to celebrate the opening of the “State Farm Park Center Bridge” at the Dunwoody MARTA Station. The pedestrian bridge allows State Farm employees direct access between the MARTA rail line and the Park Center building.

“The partnership between MARTA and State Farm is reflective of true transit-oriented development that increases connectivity and enhances accessibility for our Dunwoody Station patrons,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker in a prepared statement. “This ceremony marks a win-win for both State Farm’s employees as well as MARTA riders. We hope that this successful partnership continues to spur future TODs around the region.”

Added State Farm Operations Vice President Michael Holmes, “We have intentionally chosen locations, types of developments, and the buildings we will occupy so that we will attract top talent to serve our customers. Park Center is transit oriented, providing connectivity to a number of options, including public transportation, to help facilitate and ease movement around the area. The opening of the Dunwoody MARTA-Park Center Bridge is an exciting part of our progress.”

State Farm’s first building of its regional headquarters on Hammond Drive in Dunwoody, known as Park Center, is complete and two more similar buildings are now under construction. KDC is the developer for the project.