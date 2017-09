Voters Guide: Atlanta City Council District 7 candidates

Voters in Atlanta City Council’s District 7, covering the area of Buckhead around Ga. 400, will have a choice on the Nov. 7 ballot between challenger Rebecca King and 16-year incumbent Howard Shook.

The Reporter asked both candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their political stances. Their answers, including positions on crime, bicycle facilities and the park over Ga. 400, are below.

Click on the candidates’ names or photos for their answers: