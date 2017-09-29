Voters Guide: State Senate District 6 candidates

Eight candidates will vie for the state Senate District 6 seat in a Nov. 7 special election. The district includes parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, along with a section of Cobb County. They are seeking to replace Hunter Hill, who resigned to run for governor.

The Reporter asked all of the candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their political stances. Five candidates responded, and their answers appear below. The candidates who did not respond are Charlie Fiveash, Jen Jordan and Leo Smith.

Click on the names or photos below for the candidates’ answers: