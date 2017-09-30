Alliance Theatre play focuses on Buford Highway

The Alliance Theatre, in partnership with the Latin American Association and We Love BuHi, presents a reading of the play, “Road to a Dream: The Buford Highway Project” on Oct. 2 at the LAA, 2750 Buford Highway, beginning at 6 p.m. The play is free and open to the public.

After many trips to Atlanta and Buford Highway, Los Angeles playwright Mark Valdez suggested to the Alliance they create a play for the Buford Highway community. Over the past year, Valdez has met with many community groups and residents, including Marian Liou, founder of We Love BuHi, and students at Cross Keys High School.

The resulting play is an adaptation of the 1929 Pulitzer winning play “Street Scene” by Elmer Rice, Valdez said. The story of the source text revolves around the lives of neighbors, mostly immigrants, sharing a tenement building in New York City.

“In our adaptation, we are looking at the stories and lives of new Americans, today. Rather than a tenement house, our play is set in a strip mall and looks at how lives of those who live and work on Buford Highway intersect,” Valdez said.

The plot centers on a Honduran family. The family is undocumented, though the daughter has registered with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

“In many ways, our play looks at the pressures that families face when forced to live in the shadows and what that does to people,” he said.