Fundraiser hired for City Springs arts programs; $50K comes in

The Sandy Springs Foundation has hired a company to raise funds for arts programs at the new City Springs civic center, and scored a $50,000 contribution.

The nonprofit foundation is overseeing arts programs funding at City Springs, set to open in mid-2018. The $50,000 came from the Sandy Springs Development Authority, an agency promoting the city’s economic development, in a Sept. 14 vote.

The foundation has hired First Community Development, a Peachtree Corners firm, to help with fundraising. According to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun, the company is paid $16,000 a month plus expenses. It also can make $3,000 a month in incentives for reaching fundraising milestones of $2.5 million, $5 million and $7.5 million, she said.