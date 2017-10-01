Music group wants to renovate Buckhead’s Bobby Jones clubhouse

A community group has received permission from Atlanta City Council to raise funds to renovate the clubhouse at the Bobby Jones Golf Course to host meetings and music education events.

A resolution by District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean was adopted by the council Sept. 5 and will require the unidentified group to raise at least $1 million for the renovation by early 2018. The clubhouse is located at 384 Woodward Way.

Chamber music education programs will be the focus of the work, Adrean said, but she declined to name the group.

“They’re committed to making this project work out without city assistance so it’s a win-win,” Adrean said at an Aug. 29 Community Development and

Human Services Committee meeting. The group will schedule a public meeting to get community input, Adrean said.

The golf course is currently undergoing its own renovation, having been transferred to the state in June 2016. The clubhouse is leased to the city from the state.