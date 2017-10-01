Peachtree Industrial gets $40K Dunwoody study

Dunwoody’s mayor and City Council voted unanimously Sept. 25 to award a $40,000 bid to TSW, an Atlanta-based planning firm, to develop a small-area study for the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area between I-285 and Winters Chapel Road.

The study area includes parts of Dunwoody, Doraville and Peachtree Corners, Community Development Director Richard McCleod said at the meeting. The area includes two large multi-family districts, he said.

The purpose of the study is to determine redevelopment opportunities, landscaping improvements, urban design guidelines and transportation improvements.

The city is seeking a representative from Doraville to be included in the study and Peachtree Corners has promised cooperation already, McCleod said.