Sandy Springs loses director of Community Development

The city’s director of Community Development has left for another position. The city now has an acting director just as a new zoning code that gives the position significant authority and discretion takes effect.

Michelle Alexander left in mid-August by “mutual agreement” after a little over two years in the job, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

Alexander took a vice president position at The Collaborative, the consulting firm that handles city planning and communications under outsourcing contracts.

Ginger Sottile, the city’s planning and zoning manager, is serving as acting Community Development director pending a permanent hire. Sottile was an “integral member of the team” that developed the new zoning code and the city is confident she can handle its demands, Kraun said.