Brookhaven expands 2017 road paving projects

The city of Brookhaven is expanding its street paving projects after a $4.7 million contract to pave more than 10 miles was completed $1 million under budget, according to city officials.

The city approved the $4.7 million contract in April to pave 58 streets. With the extra $1 million, the city has decided to bump up paving of another 1.5 miles on eight streets that originally was budgeted for 2018.

Streets scheduled to be paved between Oct. 9 and Oct. 31 are:

• Ashton Trace from Mitchell Cove to Osborne Road.

• Dogwood Terrace from Wilford Drive to East Osborne Road.

• Duke Road from Skyland Drive to Georgian Drive East.

• Loraine Street from Pine Grove Avenue to Standard Drive.

• Manville Drive from Archway Drive to Clairmont Road.

• Mitchell Cove from the southeast end to the northeast end.

• Peachtree View from Apple Valley Road to Fernwood Circle.

• Wilford Drive from Green Meadows Lane to Camille Drive.

From 2013 to 2016, 18.8 percent of the city’s 120 miles had been repaved. With an additional 12.2 miles of road resurfacing or reconstruction this year, 29 percent of Brookhaven’s city roads will be less than 4 years old.

Weather permitting, paving on all of this year’s streets should be substantially complete by November.