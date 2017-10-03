Buckhead’s Channing Valley Park seeks renovation funds

A friends group for Channing Valley Park, a small neighborhood park at Channing Drive and Sunbury Place in Buckhead, will receive funding from Atlanta City Council to buy new playground equipment.

The council passed an ordinance by Councilmember Yolanda Adrean Sept. 18 that allots $20,000 for park improvements. The money will come from the District 8 carry forward fund, which holds money left over from previous years. The friends group will also seek a grant from Park Pride, a local nonprofit. Thy Colquitt, who is involved with the friends group, said the group hopes to fundraise about $10,000 as well.

With those combined sources, Colquitt believes they will have enough to replace current playground equipment, which is nearing 20 years old, he said. Future park renovation plans include creating a gathering space, seating area, ADA access, landscape improvements and creek conservation.