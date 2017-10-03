Fulton early voting to run Oct. 16-Nov. 3

Early voting in Fulton County for all offices on the Nov. 7 ballot will run Oct. 16 through Nov. 3.

Among the local races on the ballot are the Atlanta Mayor’s Office and City Council; Fulton County chair; the state Senate District 6 seat; and Sandy Springs City Council’s District 4 seat.

In Buckhead, early voting locations include: the Buckhead Branch Library, 269 Buckhead Ave.; and the Northside Branch Library, 3295 Northside Parkway N.E.

In Sandy Springs, early voting locations include: the North Fulton County Government Services Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road; and the Sandy Springs Branch Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E.

Early voting hours are Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekend voting on Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, see fultonelections.com.