Brookhaven to hold Peachtree Creek Greenway open house Oct. 16

City officials and the PATH Foundation plan a detailed presentation with time for questions immediately following.
Plans are to break ground on the Greenway linear park next year.
The city adopted the Peachtree Creek Greenway Plan in October 2016. In March 2017, the council approved a contract with the PATH Foundation for design and engineering. Phase I of the Greenway runs along the North Fork of Peachtree Creek from the Salvation Army Property on North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road.
In July, a Peachtree Creek Greenway Steering Committee was appointed to advise PATH on community interests. This is the first of two open houses that will be held prior to submission of final documents later this year.
Parking for the open house will be in the rear of the building, and directions to the meeting room will be posted at the entrance.
For more information, e-mail Fund Development Director Patricia Hansen at patty.hansen@brookhavenga.gov
Friends of Dearborn Park
October 5, 2017 at 9:41 pm
Is the Path Foundation environmentally friendly?
https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfDearbornPark/posts/1012182245560587
The Path Foundation and City of Decatur have approved the Dearborn Park Trail extension without exploring the area or making any guarantees that they will protect the environmentally sensitive area. Dearborn Park Tail is home to Blue Herons Barred Owls, rabbits, amphibians, a couple of Snapping Turtles and the occasional coyote. The Path Foundation and City of Decatur have approved the Dearborn Park Trail extension, similar to Atlanta BeltLine. PATH Foundation did not explore the area or make any guarantees that they will protect the environmentally sensitive area.