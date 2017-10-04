Brookhaven to hold Peachtree Creek Greenway open house Oct. 16

Brookhaven residents will have a chance to take a look at detailed plans for the Peachtree Creek Greenway on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Temple Corps building at 2090 North Druid Hills Road.

City officials and the PATH Foundation plan a detailed presentation with time for questions immediately following.

Plans are to break ground on the Greenway linear park next year.

The city adopted the Peachtree Creek Greenway Plan in October 2016. In March 2017, the council approved a contract with the PATH Foundation for design and engineering. Phase I of the Greenway runs along the North Fork of Peachtree Creek from the Salvation Army Property on North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road.

In July, a Peachtree Creek Greenway Steering Committee was appointed to advise PATH on community interests. This is the first of two open houses that will be held prior to submission of final documents later this year.

Parking for the open house will be in the rear of the building, and directions to the meeting room will be posted at the entrance.

For more information, e-mail Fund Development Director Patricia Hansen at patty.hansen@brookhavenga.gov