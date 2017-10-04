Buckhead CID hosting walking tour to highlight projects

The Buckhead Community Improvement District will host a free guided walking tour Oct. 17 as part the “Walktober” program, an annual event held by PEDS.

The tour, entitled “Tomorrow’s Buckhead: A Walking Tour”, will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will highlight the locations of several CID projects, including the Peachtree Road project, Lenox Road scoping study and the proposed park over Ga. 400.

The tour will begin at 100 Tower Place, located at 3340 Peachtree Road N.E., outside of the main lobby entrance. It will conclude at Charlie Loudermilk Park, where the CID is currently installing a new shade structure. It will be led by the CID’s Executive Director Jim Durrett.

The tour is free and limited to 25 participants. Register here.

The tour is part of the “Walktober” program held by PEDS, a local nonprofit that advocates for pedestrian access and safety. Many other community walks are being held this month in addition to the CID’s tour.