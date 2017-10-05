Buckhead Coalition announces City Council endorsements

The Buckhead Coalition, a nonprofit civic association led by former Mayor Sam Massell, announced it will endorse incumbent Howard Shook and J.P. Matzigkeit in the two City Council races representing the majority of Buckhead.

District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook is being challenged by Rebecca King.

J.P. Matzigkeit is running for the District 8 seat against Anna Tillman. Current District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean announced earlier this year she would not seek re-election.

Kirk Rich won the group’s endorsement over Jennifer Ide for District 6, which represents some Buckhead border areas around I-85 and the Lindbergh area.

In other citywide races, the group endorsed Alex Wan for city council president; incumbent Michael Bond for Post 1 at-large; Cory Ruth for Post 2 at-large; and Andre Dickens, who is unopposed, for Post 3 at-large.

The endorsements are decided by directors of the coalition’s Better Community Political Action Committee. The endorsement comes with a $2,600 donation, the maximum donation allowed by law, to each contestant, according to a press release. Because Dickens is unopposed, he was instead reimbursed the amount of the qualifying fee, which is $1,809, “to demonstrate appreciation for his public service,” the press release said.

The remaining endorsements for seats that do not represent Buckhead include: District 1, Carla Smith; District 2, Amir Farokhi; District 3 Ivory Young; District 4, Cleta Winslow; District 5, Natalyn Archibong; District 6, Kwame Abernathy; District 7, Kenneth Hill; District 11, Marcia Overstreet; and District 12, Joyce Sheperd.

The coalition will announce mayoral race endorsements at a later date, the press release said.