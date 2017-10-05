Shade structure coming to Buckhead’s Loudermilk Park

Construction returns to Charlie Loudermilk Park as the Buckhead Community Improvement District adds a shade structure over the seating area.

The Buckhead CID recently completed its renovation of the park, adding a new John Portman sculpture, clock tower and landscaping. Several umbrellas previously shaded the seating area, but they required maintenance, and often blew away, Jim Durrett, the executive director of the CID said. They settled on a structure made of metal and synthetic fabric.

Construction began at the end of September and is estimated to be finished by mid-October.