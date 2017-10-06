Atlanta Warbird Weekend at PDK Airport cancels Sunday events

The Atlanta Warbird Weekend at PDK Airport celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen is canceling its Sunday, Oct. 8 events due to potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nate. Plans for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, will take place.

“In consideration for our guests, honored veterans, staff, and the vintage aircraft in attendance, we feel this is the most proactive and appropriate course of action give the latest forecast for the path of the tropical storm,” Mo Aguiari of Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing, organizer of the event, said in a prepared statement.

“We felt it imperative to make the decision as far in advance of Sunday as possible in light of travel and attendance plans for all visitors to the event. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to hold the event on Sunday, we still look to have an amazing night at Movie in the Ramp [Friday, Oct. 6] at 6 p.m. and at the full event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.,” he stated.

Tropical Storm Nate is headed toward Georgia and is expected to bring heavy rains to the state on Sunday and Monday.