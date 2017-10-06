Police: Brookhaven residents died due to cocaine, fentanyl use

Two Brookhaven residents who were close friends have died after using cocaine and fentanyl, according to police.

Nancy Virginia Brock, 35, was found Aug. 27 deceased in the garage area of her home at 2757 North Thompson Road. Raul Rodon, a physician, 41, was found deceased by police Aug. 28 at his home at 1727 Buckhead Lane.

Brookhaven Police received a medical examiner’s report for both deaths on Oct. 5. Brock’s cause of death was due to an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl was also found in her body. Rodon died from complications of cocaine and fentanyl use.

Police reported they found a small bag of cocaine in Brock’s purse located with her body.

Several bags of cocaine was found in Rodon’s home, according to police.

Both victims were found by police after being deceased for several days.

“As a result of our investigation it was discovered that the above-named individuals were close friends and had been seen together several days prior to the discovery of their bodies,” Officer Carlos Nino said in a statement.

Fentanyl is an opioid many times stronger than morphine.