Sandy Springs Police blotter, Sept. 12-21

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from the department’s records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police from Sept. 12 to 21.

Robbery

500 block of Summer Crossing — On Sept. 16, at River Vista Apartments, a 22-year-old woman reported that just after 4 a.m., she was robbed by two men as she exited her car. She said she noticed a car following her earlier and she noticed that it followed her into the apartment parking lot. She found a spot, parked, and was confronted and robbed as she got out of the vehicle.

Both men had guns. She reported they took $500 cash, clothing, iPhone, credit cards, and other property. She was not injured.

I am going to guess that I don’t need to tell you what she should have done, knowing she was being followed.

Burglary

1000 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 12, the complainant said he was residing at an extended-stay hotel. About 2:30 a.m., he witnessed two subjects, male and female, burglarize the front desk area of the hotel, after hearing noises from that area. As he approached, he heard noises from the back room area, where he witnessed a male, wearing all black clothing, and a female, also dressed in all black, absconding in a hurry.

He said the lock was broken and had been for some time. The complainant followed the pair for a bit, but lost sight of them. A box, labeled “cash box,” containing $500 cash was taken.

Two things come to mind. One, fix the (^@(%$^) lock! Secondly, instead of labeling the box “cash box,” which translates to “steal me,” don’t label the box or, if it needs a label, cover it with HazMat tape with the word “anthrax” written in a Sharpie. Don’t forget the exclamation points at the end.

5400 block of Glenridge Cove — On Sept. 12, the resident said he was gone Sept. 11 and 12, due to no power, at which time someone forced a window and entered his apartment. Several items were stolen.

5800 block of Pine Brook Road — On Sept. 16, the resident reported his dog started barking just after 4 a.m. He checked it out, but found nothing. Later in the morning, he discovered a small shovel near the rear sliding door that did not belong to him. He found both sets of keys to his car and home, previously hanging on top of the refrigerator, lying in the yard, indicating the burglar made it inside the home. Nothing was taken.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 18, a resident reported that around noontime, she was in her apartment’s bedroom when she heard a noise from the living room. She went into the room and saw a man dressed in an orange shirt. He saw her and ran, jumping over the balcony. The burglar stole a MacBook and iPad.

5300 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 20, a resident called police to report that when she returned home, she found a burglar inside. The man fled, exiting through a broken-out window and leaving behind a bag, which she recovered. A neighbor’s video captured the man’s image at the victim’s front door. So far he is unidentified.

5900 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 21, an office manager reported that over the weekend, someone entered the office and stole an iPad and iPhone. The office was entered around 5 p.m. and the suspect departed about 25 minutes later. The security camera showed a man at that location at that time. There was no forced entry and the normal access is data-card based, but the entrance was made by a key.

Theft

900 block of Hammond Drive — A 37-year-old woman lost her wallet during lunch. She returned to the restaurant, but the wallet was gone.

6285 Roswell Road — On Sept. 12, a store reported a theft, witnessed by staff and customers. Two men entered the store while one stood outside, next to a Jeep Cherokee, dark green in color. The two men walked around a bit then grabbed four Magnolia rugs and a throw blanket, then dashed outside and tossed the rugs in the car. The car’s getaway driver then took off.

500 block of Mason Creek Drive — On Sept. 13, a 30-year-old man reported that he ordered an iPad Pro from an electronics retailer, to be shipped to his address. Postal folks delivered it unsecured at his residence, resulting in a theft.

6000 block of River Chase Circle — On Sept. 14, a resident reported his wife’s car was stolen from their residence during the night.

6100 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 15, a U-Haul truck was reported stolen after the renter failed to return it and did not answer letters of demand.

6690 Roswell Road — On Sept. 15, a 65-year-old man reported his wallet was stolen at a gym.

6475 Roswell Road— On Sept. 16, staff at a car dealership reported a $90,000 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser missing from the dealer’s lot. A 2016 Toyota Corolla was also reported stolen from the same address.

5570 Roswell Road — On Sept. 19, staff members at a discount department store nabbed three juveniles, saying they conspired to shoplift stuff. The two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old later were turned over to family members pending a juvenile court hearing.

4700 block of Kitty Hawk Drive — On Sept. 20, the resident said a neighbor informed him he witnessed mail being thrown from a car on their street. Five pieces of mail, each ripped open and addressed to the complainant, were tossed from a beige colored Ford Crown Victoria.

8300 block of Roswell Road— On Sept. 21, a 28-year-old woman said her SMOK Stick V-8 Baby vaping kit was stolen after apartment maintenance was completed in her unit.

Thefts from Vehicles

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, there were 10 thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

8725 Roswell Road— On Sept. 12, staff at a grocery store detained a 45-year-old man they said took six vanilla extract bottles and poured them into a water bottle, then exited the store. He was later charged with the $28 theft.

7800 block of Roswell Road —On Sept. 18, a woman, wanted for forgery in Chambers County, Ala., was arrested and taken to jail for transfer.

Cops arrested a hit-and-run suspect following an accident on Sept. 13, just before noon, at Roswell and Trowbridge roads. The man got out of the car, retrieved a package and fled. Two officers rounded him up a few minutes later, and the K-9 rounded up the discarded package. Marijuana was involved. The suspect told cops he just left the probation office where he checked in on his probation for driving with a suspended license. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a DUI in Gwinnett County. The other driver, pregnant, was slightly injured and seen at Northside Hospital’s emergency room, then moved to Labor and Delivery to be checked out. Word is that she was OK.

A 30-year old man called police and filed a stolen car report. He met the suspect on the website “Meetup.” She arrived in what he thought was Uber, but the driver was actually a co-conspirator. The woman and victim retreated to his home in the 6500 block of Roswell Road where they had drinks and had sex, and eventually the victim passed out. The following morning, he woke to find his car, cellphone, laptop, and several bags missing, along with the woman.

He activated the Find My iPhone app and traced the phone to 1050 Hammond Drive, the Extended Stay America hotel. He called the police. The officers met him at the hotel. He identified the “Uber” car, a white Mercedes, parked in front of Room 303. The clerk confirmed that car was registered to the guest in 303. During that time, the Mercedes’ car alarm activated and a man, identified as the Uber driver, exited. Officers spoke to him. He confirmed the car was his and he recalled meeting the victim on the previous night. The officers ran his information that came back showing a warrant for burglary, and unlawful use of personal information, in Sacramento, Calif.

He told the cops the woman was inside the room. They spoke to her, noticing that she appeared to have been beaten about the face. The woman agreed to speak to the cops. When the victim saw her, he identified her as the same woman he was with the night before. The room had a pungent smell of marijuana, resulting in a search warrant.

The woman was wanted for larceny in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. The male suspect was charged with burglary, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (a little over a pound), possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, aggravated assault (strangulation), false imprisonment and pimping. The woman was charged with burglary, the marijuana charge, and a firearm charge from a .22-caliber gun found in the room.

5570 Roswell Road — On Sept. 15, loss prevention staff at a discount department store detained a woman who stole undergarments and concealed them, then attempted to leave the store. She was charged with shoplifting.

5975 Roswell Road — On Sept. 19 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a pub on the matter of a subject not paying his bar tab. The man had been in the bar since before 5 p.m. and ran an $81 tab. His credit card was declined. He was cited to appear in October.

Other Things

6100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 12, a Florida man and his mother, staying at a local hotel due to the mandatory evacuation from Florida, reported to the clerk that their room was leaking due to the heavy rain. They were relocated to a smaller room with no leak.

They went to the desk and spoke to an employee. Somewhere along the way, an argument ensued, and, according to the complainant, the employee came around the desk and splashed water on him from a wet umbrella, then retreated behind the counter. The argument continued and the employee swung the less-wet umbrella, missing the target but striking the counter. More arguing. Again, the employee came around the counter wielding a wet umbrella. Another employee stepped in and stopped the action. According to the complainant, the general manager refused to consider the complaint.

A 35-year-old man reported he found three accounts in his name that he knew nothing about. He learned of them when a collections firm called.

What do you do? Well, you’ll need a report so that you can provide it to the credit reporting agencies. Freeze that credit, let the account holders know that the report was written, and provide them with a copy if needed.

A 60-year-old man said someone made five purchases on his credit card. The charges were at Buckhead malls for $638, $417, $492, $572 and $784.

400 block of Barrington Hills Drive — On Sept. 13, cops were called to check on a naked man walking through the apartment parking lot. The complainant said the man was naked while attempting to change a light bulb. He was not arrested, due to his inability to answer simple questions, but rather taken for evaluation at Northside Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman reported someone had opened several accounts in her name since 2007. Dillard’s, GAP, and Bank of America were among the fraudulent accounts.

A 52-year-old man reported someone filed taxes in his name.

A 60-year -old man reported that someone opened a cable television account in his name and information.

A 59-year-old woman reported Lifelock contacted her after her Social Security number was used to open a cable television account. The crooks used her previous married name, not used for over 30 years.

A 30-year-old woman reported someone opened several accounts in her name over the past several years. Twenty-six accounts were found to have been fraudulently opened, and twenty-one credit inquiries were made from companies she had no interest or interaction with.

8100 block of Colquitt Road — On Sept. 15, an employee of an apartment complex said someone set a lawn chair on fire. The chair was in the pool area. Video showed a female in her thirties, believed to be homeless, jump the fence after hours and linger at the location near the chair and pool.

4969 Roswell Road — On Sept. 16, two employees of an Italian restaurant got into a fight after one accused the other of disappearing for an hour while on the clock. Some of the report’s terminology included: “Got in his face. Choke-hold. Blacking out. Threw several items. Punched in the face. Another choke-hold. Intoxicated. And, finally, fled south on Roswell Road.” No one was seriously injured.

200 block of Morgan Falls Road — On Sept. 17, a woman reported that around 9:30 a.m., she was walking her dog on the trail when she came upon a man who greeted her while wearing no clothing. He was apparently holding the clothes in his hand. He explained to her that he was a local “friendly” nudist. She continued and he continued towards the parking lot. A subsequent search did not yield the nudist.

5500 block of Glenridge Drive — On Sept. 18, I got several emails regarding the following: Officers responded to a person-down call regarding a 27-year-old woman lying in the parking deck lot beside her car. She was transported to the hospital, but died later. Her death is believed to have been a medical issue and not foul play.