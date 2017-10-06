Voters Guide: Charlie Fiveash

Charlie Fiveash

Occupation: Commercial real estate.

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: Charlie Fiveash and his wife Lang have lived in Atlanta for 28 years and raised their three children here. For over 20 years, Charlie has been actively involved as an NYO Youth Football and Buckhead Baseball coach, Sunday School teacher at Northside Methodist Church, and Vestry member at Church of the Apostles, and vice president of the local homeowners’ association, where he helped find solutions to many of the “pothole” issues we face every day. He currently serves on the board for the Georgia College and State University School of Business.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

As a successful businessman with decades of experience in commercial real estate, Charlie is running for the state Senate because he believes he has the experience and leadership needed to bring prosperity and an enhanced quality of life for Northside familes. With a desire to serve his neighbors, Charlie is the kind of outsider we need in the General Assembly. Charlie will wake up every day as your state Senator going to work for you with a singular focus of positioning this district to compete on the global stage for high-quality jobs.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

Charlie is a firm believer that while government doesn’t create jobs, it does create an environment where job creation can flourish or stall. Unfortunately, during his 30 years in commercial real estate, he has seen firsthand how government oversight and regulations can stunt economic growth. Buildings are being built in Cobb County and sitting vacant in DeKalb. This is a result of good governance and a lack thereof. That’s why he will fight to eliminate burdensome regulations, cut taxes for individuals and job-creators, and make government a partner for small businesses, as opposed to an obstacle.

The legislature is expected to discuss proposals for increased state funding of mass transit and possible new governance of public transit. What is your position on those issues?

The congestion throughout Atlanta’s major roadways and side streets affects recruitment for the next major economic development projects, not only because of the direct impact on moving goods and services throughout the region, but also quality of life for employees. It’s time our elected leaders think outside the box to find real solutions for the mobility issues in Atlanta. It’s time the legislature gains the perspective of a businessman. That’s why Charlie will work with state and local leaders to find long-term solutions to our congestion needs, including transit options.