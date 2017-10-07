Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay rewrite meeting set for Oct. 19

The third and final Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay rewrite public meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

At the Jan. 24, 2017, meeting, the City Council passed a resolution adopting the 2016 Character Area Study as a supplement to the Comprehensive Plan 2034.

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay rewrite is the result of input received from the Character Area Study on Brookhaven residential areas. Throughout the public process of the study, participants provided input about the existing zoning regulations in the Brookhaven-Peachtree Corridor Overlay and the need to better define the community’s vision for this area and provide regulations that would support it.

Previous meetings were held in May and June.

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay Update is a six-month process.

More information can be found at http://bpou.info