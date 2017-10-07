Buckhead YMCA hires new director

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has hired a new director for its Buckhead branch, which recently underwent an expansion overseen by the former 11-year director Kristin McEwen.

Jill Moore is the new director of the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA branch located near Memorial Park at 1160 Moores Mill Road.

Moore was most recently the director of YMCA Camp Thunderbird, a camp for children in Charlotte, S.C., according to a press release.

McEwen is now senior vice president of operations at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.