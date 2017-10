The Dunwoody Police Department is presenting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (C.R.A.S.E.) on Nov. 2.

The presentation will be at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This course provides strategies, guidance and plans for surviving an active shooter event.

This is a free event but registration is required as space is limited. Click here to register.