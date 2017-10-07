North Springs High student charity club hosting Oct. 14 fundraiser

A student-led charity club at North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs will host a fundraiser Oct. 14 to raise money for students in need.

The group, Spartans Helping Spartans, will host a concert at Vintage Pizzeria in Dunwoody Village from 6 to 8 p.m., the group said. The restaurant is located at 5510 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Spartans Helping Spartans is a club at North Springs High School that helps raise money to assist homeless students and students in need.

Ten percent of the money that guests spend will go towards the club, and it will help families pay for rent, groceries, clothes, school dues and other expenses, according to group.