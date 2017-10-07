Riverwood students take trip to Japan

Five students and one teacher from Riverwood International Charter School, a Fulton public high school in Sandy Springs, traveled to Japan in June for a two-week language education program, according to a press release.

Five of the school’s Japanese language students flew to Tokyo, where they visited museums and palaces before travelling to Shizuoka to attend Inatori High School.

In addition to attending classes, the students learned about Japanese flower arranging, calligraphy and martial arts, and volunteered at a preschool.

The students also visited Kyoto, where they visited temples, shrines and museums.

In the past year, Riverwood sponsored student trips to Nicaragua, Spain and France as part of the school’s international studies program.