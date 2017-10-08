St. Jude creates softball team

St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School, a school in Sandy Springs, has created a new softball team that has won several of its first games.

The team members all reside in Brookhaven, Dunwoody or Sandy Springs, and have won against the Roswell Junior Hornets, Epstein, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, Galloway and Fellowship Christian, according to a press release.

St. Francis and Marist have both defeated the team in recent games, according to the release.

“I could not have asked for a better group of girls to coach for the first season of St. Jude softball. The girls are incredibly supportive of each other, have hit the ball well and have played great defense,” Jonathan Worrell, the head coach, said in a press release.