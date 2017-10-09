Brookhaven hosting North Peachtree Creek Watershed Improvement meeting Oct. 17

The city of Brookhaven’s Public Works department will host its first public meeting on the North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed Improvement Plan on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway.

The City Council authorized a $187,000 watershed improvement study in April that will identify projects to improve water quality in the North Fork Peachtree Creek. The project will coordinate with neighboring jurisdictions within the watershed, and follow the city’s Peachtree Creek Greenway Plan.

The study and plan is slated to be completed by May 2018 and includes several “task” projects: evaluate and characterize watershed conditions; identify problems, impairments and threats; identify causes and sources of that may impact the watershed’s health; hold two public meetings to discuss the project; determine strategies to maintain and restore the health of the watershed; identify funding sources; and develop the watershed improvement plan.

The North Fork Peachtree Creek Watershed originates in southern Gwinnett County and flows through unincorporated DeKalb, Chamblee, Doraville and Brookhaven.