Buckhead Council to host mayoral candidate forum Oct. 18

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will host a mayoral candidate forum Oct. 18 at North Atlanta High School.
It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the school’s auditorium located at 4111 Northside Pkwy. The event is free and open to the public.
The forum will feature the six candidates that have raised the highest fundraising amount.
Jim Galloway, a political columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will be the moderator. Galloway will use questions submitted by Buckhead neighborhoods. The full list of questions has been posted online.