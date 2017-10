Dunwoody High hosting meet and greet with new principal

Dunwoody High School is hosting a meet and greet event with the new school principal, Priscilla Cole, on Oct. 10.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Dunwoody High School auditorium. The school is located at 5035 Vermack Road.

She will start Oct. 16 and replace Tom McFerrin, who is leaving to start a new position with the DeKalb County School District.

Cole was most recently an assistant principal at Centennial High School, a public school in Roswell.