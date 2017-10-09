High Street in Dunwoody definitely in for Amazon HQ2 bid

The High Street developers are definitely in to try to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Dunwoody.

Dunwoody city spokesperson Bob Mullen said Oct. 9 that GID, developers of the long-planned High Street site, will be giving their plans and background information directly to the state for the state’s submittal for the new Amazon headquarters. Amazon’s deadline for proposals to be submitted is Oct. 19.

Dunwoody will not be submitting another site for consideration, Mullen said.

The 42-acre High Street property at Hammond Drive and Perimeter Parkway is near the Dunwoody MARTA Station. Access to mass transit is a key criteria in Amazon’s request for proposals. Media reports have speculated High Street was on the list to be considered by the state, but the city officially announced it was doing so this morning.

The High Street property has long been empty with only renderings and plans for a massive mixed use development. Available plans for just the first phase of the High Street site include one 30-story residential tower, a 12-story office building, two seven-story residential buildings, two eight-story residential buildings, a 12-story residential building and several three-story townhouses. All residential buildings would have ground-floor retail.

Total residential units in phase one would include 500 apartments at more than 552,000 square feet and 75 condominiums at more than 237,000 square feet. Retail space totals 130,000 square feet and office space totals 250,000 square feet.

Amazon posted Sept. 7 a press release to its website stating it was seeking to open “Amazon HQ2,” leading states across the country, including Georgia, to vie for the bids by the Oct. 19 deadline. Amazon states it would invest over $5 billion in construction and employ up to 50,000 people.

Phase one of Amazon’s request for proposal calls for enough room for buildings of more than 500,000 square feet by 2019 and up to 8 million square feet beyond 2027, according to Amazon.