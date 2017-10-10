Dunwoody Volunteer Day set for Oct. 14 at Brook Run Park

Dunwoody Volunteer Day is set for Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Brook Run Park, 4770 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and will include the city’s inaugural tree sale by Trees Atlanta and the planting of daffodils to remember the children who died in the Holocaust.

The volunteer event will help plant thousands of daffodils in Brook Run Park for The Daffodil Project, in memory of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust and in support for children suffering in humanitarian crises in the world today.

Trees Atlanta will also host its inaugural Dunwoody Tree Sale featuring native and exotic plants, including 200 species of trees, shrubs, native perennials and tree-friendly vines. This event will be held rain or shine.

All proceeds benefit Trees Atlanta’s planting and education programs to help the community plant over 6,000 trees each year and reach over 8,000 children and adults with its education programs across metro Atlanta.