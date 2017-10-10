Sandy Springs to hold PATH400 extension meetings Oct. 25

Designs for extending the PATH400 multi-use trail from Buckhead into Sandy Springs will be presented at two community meetings on Oct. 25.

The project would create a “missing link” between the popular multi-use trail in Buckhead and a northern extension that will be created through Sandy Springs’ Pill Hill medical center as part of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange reconstruction.

Originally proposed as a 5-mile trail, PATH400 currently runs along Ga. 400 between Lenox and Old Ivy roads in Buckhead, and has phased extensions north to Loridans Drive either under construction or already planned.

The extension from there to Pill Hill and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road has been in a design phase for about 19 months in a partnership between the city and Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit that oversees PATH400. The trail segment is funded with $5 million through the city’s portion of the transportation special local option sales tax (TSPLOST) approved by voters last year.

The city meetings will include maps and an “interactive design charrette,” according to a press release, which adds that the trail extension will be built “primarily” within the state’s Ga. 400 right of way.

One meeting will run 10 a.m. to noon and the other 6 to 8 p.m., both at High Point Episcopal Community Church, 4945 High Point Road, Sandy Springs.