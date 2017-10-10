State EPD holding Oct. 11 meeting on Nancy Creek Watershed Plan

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is holding a meeting about ways to improve water quality in the Nancy Creek Watershed on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at Marist School in Brookhaven. Address for the school is 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

This is the first of two public meetings for this project. This meeting will describe some of the watershed challenges and an opportunity will be given to attendees to add their concerns about such issues as flooding. The second meeting will identify the proposed solutions and be held in Spring 2018.

The project is being funded by the Georgia EPD and includes participation from the three counties and seven cities in the watershed. Counties include: DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett and cities include Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, Dunwoody, Peachtree Corners and Sandy Springs.

The study area is approximately 19.3 square miles (12,300 acres) and includes drainage from Dunwoody, Doraville, Chamblee and Brookhaven with a small area draining into the watershed from Sandy Springs. Nancy Creek and Bubbling Creek, a tributary to Nancy Creek, are considered “impaired” by the

State of Georgia. Nancy Creek does not meet state standards for fecal coliform bacteria and fish biota (habitat and total suspended solids concerns) and Bubbling Creek does not meet state standards for fecal coliform bacteria, according to environmental officials.