Sarah Smith Elementary hosting fall festival fundraiser

Sarah Smith Elementary School will host a fall festival fundraiser Oct. 21 to raise money for the school’s PTA.

Activities will include a haunted hallway, face and nail painting, a 35-foot slide, obstacle course, laser tag, crafts, and carnival activities. Food trucks will be onsite and the event will also introduce the school’s first barbecue competition, according to the release.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buckhead school located at 370 Old Ivy Road. The event is open to the public and admission is free, but activities require a wristband. Adults do not need to purchase a wristband. Wristbands are available for purchase online for $20 each or $50 for a set for immediate family members.

All funds raised will go to support the PTA’s programs, a press release said.