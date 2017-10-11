Brookhaven Planning Commission to hold first annual retreat

The Brookhaven Planning Commission will hold its first annual retreat on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway.

The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Allison Duncan will facilitate the retreat, which will include a presentation from DeKalb Schools on the district’s planning process and in-depth looks at the Character Area Study and the Overlay District and Zoning Ordinance rewrites.

The retreat is open to the public.

The Brookhaven Planning Commission is appointed by the City Council and evaluates land use matters and makes recommendations to the Council. The commission operates under the direction of the Community Development Director, and its guiding principles include zoning ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan.