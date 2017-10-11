Dunwoody’s Barclay Drive to have lane closure beginning Oct. 12

One westbound lane of Barclay Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Oct. 12, as work continues on construction of the city’s new baseball fields.

As a safety precaution, the contractor who is building the new ballfields at Brook Run Park along Barclay Drive needs to close westbound (counterclockwise) traffic beginning Thursday, October 12th with anticipated completion by Friday, October 20th. Barricades, directional signage and barrels will be placed to direct motorists. Flaggers will be present whenever construction activity is underway in the construction zone at the Barclay curve.

Eastbound travel from Peachford Road to N. Peachtree Road on Barclay Drive shall remain unchanged, with the exception of the portion of travel that will be in the left-hand lane the construction zone. This will allow the school bus routes, emergency vehicles and local residents to continue regular traffic patterns.

The two new baseball fields were part of a deal between the city and the DeKalb County School District that included a land swap. The deal moved the current Dunwoody Senior Baseball fields located in Dunwoody Park to property that had been part of Peachtree Charter Middle School. The school district is building a new Austin Elementary School on the site of the old baseball fields. The new school is slated to open in fall 2019.