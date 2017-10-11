Sandy Springs to present Grogans Ferry/Roswell intersection plan

A plan to improve the Grogans Ferry and Roswell roads intersection – including with a new traffic light — will be presented by the city of Sandy Springs at an Oct. 26 meeting.

Grogans Ferry handles traffic from a large residential area, including large apartment complexes, and an office park. Its intersection with Roswell Road currently is controlled by stop signs. The intersection saw 27 accidents, causing 56 injuries, between 2014 and 2016, according to a city press release.

The proposed improvement would realign the intersection and add a traffic light.

The project is one of many intersection improvements included in the city’s transportation special local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, project list.

The meeting will be held Oct. 26, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at City Council Chambers in City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500.