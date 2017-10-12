Peachtree Creek Greenway receives $600 donation

Keep DeKalb Beautiful and the DeKalb Department of Watershed Management awarded the Peachtree Creek Greenway, Inc. a $600 during the Oct. 10 Brookhaven City Council meeting.

The donation came from the proceeds raised by a recent rain barrel workshop held in September at the Briarwood Recreation Center. Workshop participants learned about water conservation, rain barrel maintenance, water conservation landscaping and runoff reduction.

The barrels were recycled 55-gallon syrup drums donated by Coca Cola. Other supplies, instructions and demonstrations were provided by Keep DeKalb Beautiful.

“This has been a wonderful partnership with DeKalb County to promote the Peachtree Creek Greenway, one of our most exciting initiatives, all while learning about creative ways to conserve water,” Mayor John Ernst said in a statement.

Phase I of the Greenway runs from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road. This 1.25 mile stretch is the central link in Brookhaven’s 2.9 miles of the Peachtree Creek Greenway trail. The entire trail is envisioned to run from the confluence of the north and south forks of Peachtree Creek in Atlanta through Chamblee, Doraville and unincorporated DeKalb and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine. Construction of the first phase is set to begin early next year.

An open house for residents to take a look at plans for the first phase of the Greenway is set for Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Temple Corps building at 2090 North Druid Hills Road.

City officials and the PATH Foundation plan a detailed presentation with time for questions immediately following.

For more information about the Greenway, visit www.peachtreecreek.org.