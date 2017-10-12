Voters Guide: J.P. Matzigkeit

J.P. Matzigkeit

JP4ATL.com

Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Wahoo Fitness

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: Co-founder, President and Board member of the Chastain Park Conservancy (2003 – 2017)

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I live and work in Atlanta and am passionate about helping my community be the best it can be. I have a long track record of public service with the Chastain Park Conservancy, and am running because I can have a positive impact on District 8 and all Atlanta. I have the experience that matters: experience as a financial steward, experience listening to neighbors, experience in compensation and benefits – and a proven track record of getting things done for District 8. As CFO, I’m responsible for developing budgets, managing investments, transparent financial reporting and structuring financing.

What is the biggest issue facing the district and how will you address it?

I’ve spoken with many people throughout the district. I’ve had meet and greets, attended neighborhood meetings, hosted a survey, taken calls, knocked on doors and read emails. What I’ve consistently heard is, security is the number one issue.

Atlanta must have:

The right number of officers: Reaching our goal of 2,000 police officers is essential. I’ll help Atlanta there through my HR experience.

With the right tools: Including the latest technology. As a tech exec, I’ll build on our camera and license-plate-reader program.

In the right places: I’ll ask the chief to re-examine officer zone deployment and zone configuration.

Are you satisfied with the Atlanta Police Department’s efforts to fight crime in the neighborhood? Would you suggest any other strategies?

APD does a really good job given the resources they have. Today, crime is down, but as the city grows and as technology becomes more widely available, the APD can be more effective with more personnel and more tools. As previously mentioned, Atlanta must have the right number of officers with the right tools in the right places. I’ll use my experience and focus to help Atlanta get there, and I’m honored Atlanta’s Police Union, the IBPO Local 623, and Atlanta’s Firefighters Union, Local 134, have both endorsed me as the person for District 8.

What is your position on the proposal for a new park capping Ga. 400?

As the co-founder and President of the Chastain Park Conservancy, I have a huge passion for and a lot of experience with parks. Atlanta ranks low in parks space compared to other cities and we need more parks – especially in Buckhead. I strongly support the creation of additional parks in Buckhead and support public-private partnerships, like we created with the Chastain Park Conservancy, to help us get there. I have not studied all the details of the Ga. 400 park and want to fully understand the cost and funding to ensure they are appropriate.

Should there be limits on the scale of infill housing redevelopment? If so, what types of limits?

The charm of Atlanta’s neighborhoods makes Atlanta special and I’m committed to protecting our neighborhoods. We need reasonable limits on the scale of infill housing redevelopment that protect neighborhoods while also allowing responsible development. I support the vision presented in the Atlanta City Design project that defines areas for higher growth and more dense development near transit, while designating conservation areas that “celebrate the existing, historic, tree-covered neighborhoods” where growth is more modest, within the scale and unique character of each neighborhood and protects our urban forest.

Should Buckhead have more bicycle facilities, such as lanes or multiuse trails, and if so, what types would you support?

Buckhead needs better-connected neighborhoods, and bicycle facilities are a key component in that connectivity. I really like multi-use trails – like the one I helped the Chastain Park Conservancy and PATH Foundation build along Powers Ferry Road, the PATH400 Greenway, which will connect to the Atlanta Beltline, and those outlined in the BUCKHEAD REdeFINED plan – as they provide for recreation and transportation alternatives. While I am an avid cyclist, we need to be smart about where we put bike lanes. I am not in favor of taking out travel lanes to put bike lanes on Peachtree.