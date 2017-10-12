Voters Guide: Kirk Rich

Kirk Rich

kirkforatlanta.com

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker – Avison Young Atlanta

Previous experience holding elected offices: None.

Other community service experience: I have served as Board Chair of Jerusalem House, Actor’s Express Theater and Hambidge. I have served on the boards of Morningside Lenox Park Association as Traffic Chair, Dad’s Garage Theater, Piedmont Park Conservancy Facilities Committee and Sunrise Bank. I have lead the state boards of CCIM and SIOR. In 2014 I was appointed by the mayor and City Council to serve on the Invest Atlanta board, chairing the Housing Committee and serving on Finance, TAD (Tax Allocation Districts) and Business Development committees.

Why should the voters choose you for this position?

I am the only candidate running for District 6 having held multiple board leadership positions as well as working directly with the city as an Invest Atlanta Director dealing with critical issues facing City Council. I founded a successful commercial real estate brokerage firm in 2001, selling it to Avison Young to run for City Council. I am a community activist, proven entrepreneur and community leader. I understand the job at hand and will be effective on Day One.

What is the biggest issue facing the Buckhead section of the district and how will you address it?

Transportation. We must finalize a comprehensive traffic plan using the best engineers and experts, with balanced inclusion of pedestrian, bike, rail and automobile options. It must also plan for autonomous vehicles and technology so we stay ahead of change. Buckhead also may consider a secondary high-tech “people mover” option to create a loop within the business and entertainment districts.

Are you satisfied with the Atlanta Police Department’s efforts to fight crime in the neighborhood? Would you suggest any other strategies?

I think they are doing what they can with the resources being provided. I am a proponent of higher police pay, better benefits and incentives to live within the city they serve. This will improve morale, allow retention rates to increase and ultimately increase the number of our men and women in uniform. These policy changes will help fight crime along with better technology and justice reform.

What types of redevelopment and planning would you support for the Lindbergh Center area?

I would support more density as long as it is done in a way to be dependent on transit. We need to create an ecosystem that allows a resident to have all the retail and service providers needed within the development, thus significantly lessening the need for cars. I would not be a proponent of significant parking increases. We must utilize MARTA stations for inventive, inclusive and smart high-density development.

Should Buckhead have more bicycle facilities, such as lanes or multiuse trails, and if so, what types would you support?

Absolutely. We must find safe and enjoyable, yet efficient dedicated routes for cyclists. If we can do this effectively, we will see increased ridership which will alleviate overused and crowded streets. We must be careful, though, to not shrink arterial road beds, further choking our high-traveled roads.