Nonprofit to present plans for Bobby Jones clubhouse renovation

The unidentified nonprofit that received permission from the Atlanta City Council to raise funds to renovate the Bobby Jones clubhouse will present its plans to the public at a community input meeting Oct. 16.

The group hopes to renovate the clubhouse to host music education events and public meetings. A resolution by District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean to allow the group to renovate the property was adopted by the council Sept. 5 and will require the unidentified group to raise at least $1 million for the renovation by early 2018.

No plans have been made public yet and Adrean declined to name the group.

The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy and the Peachtree Battle Alliance, which are both working with the nonprofit, will host the meeting Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. where they will introduce the nonprofit. The meeting will be held in the clubhouse located at 384 Woodward Way. For more information, visit the conservancy’s website.

The Bobby Jones Golf Course is currently undergoing its own renovation, having been transferred to the state in June 2016. The clubhouse is leased to the city from the state.