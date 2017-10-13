Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on October 13, 2017.

Voters Guide: Brookhaven City Council District 4

Voters in Brookhaven City Council’s District 4 — which covers the southern section of the city, much of the Buford Highway corridor and Executive Park — will have a choice on the Nov. 7 ballot between challenger Dale Boone and incumbent Joe Gebbia.

The Reporter asked both candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their political stances. To read their answers, click the candidate’s photo or name below.

One Response to Voters Guide: Brookhaven City Council District 4

  1. Maria Perez Reply

    October 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Am supporting Dale Boone. We need change.

