Voters Guide: Brookhaven City Council District 4

Voters in Brookhaven City Council’s District 4 — which covers the southern section of the city, much of the Buford Highway corridor and Executive Park — will have a choice on the Nov. 7 ballot between challenger Dale Boone and incumbent Joe Gebbia.
The Reporter asked both candidates for a biography and the answers to questions about their political stances. To read their answers, click the candidate’s photo or name below.
Maria Perez
October 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Am supporting Dale Boone. We need change.