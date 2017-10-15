Brookhaven beginning sidewalk project at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church

The city of Brookhaven is beginning a sidewalk improvement project along Lanier Drive and Woodrow Way surrounding Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church beginning Monday, Oct. 16.

The project adds 800 linear feet of sidewalk to the existing network and is expected to be completed in mid-December. During this time, construction activities may require temporary lane closures during non-peak traffic hours.

The sidewalk is being constructed along the perimeter of Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. The Woodrow Way section will begin at the Oglethorpe University entrance and extend to its intersection with Lanier Drive. The Lanier Drive portion of the project will begin at the same intersection and extend approximately 200 feet north along Lanier Drive.

In addition to the sidewalk sections along Woodrow Way and Lanier Drive, ADA ramps and landscape island improvements will be made along the project corridor.