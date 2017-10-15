Brookhaven proposes $40.7M budget

Brookhaven’s 2018 proposed budget has been set at $40.7 million, up from a nearly $37 million budget approved last year.
City Manager Christian Sigman presented the budget to the mayor and City Council at its Oct. 9 meeting. Two more public hearings on the budget will be held during regularly scheduled City Council meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14. The council is expected to vote on the budget following the Nov. 14 hearing.
Sigman noted that the city’s general fund, which funds day-to-day operations, is proposed to be $26 million, a 2.8 percent increase over last year’s general fund budget.
Features of the proposed budget Sigman pointed out:
“The budget funds a full-service police department, maintains 13 parks with three pools and two recreation centers, and invests in paving, sidewalk and stormwater upgrades at $777 per capita [for each person] — some people pay more in HOA fees,” Sigman said.
He also noted there are risks that come with a budget, including construction inflation costs and issues that may arise with acquisition of right-of-way property. “Some people donate, some charge us and some take us to court,” Sigman said.
The proposed budget includes a 12 percent increase for employee healthcare, but Sigman noted the volatility of healthcare plans in Washington, D.C., could affect that number in the future.
The city will also see increased revenue due to an increase in the hotel/motel tax to 8 percent from 5 percent. The tax increase went into effect this month. While the city has contracted with Discover DeKalb for promotion and tourism services, the proposed budget provides $1 million of the new revenue be set aside to re-establish the Brookhaven Convention and Visitors Bureau for promotion, marketing, gateway and wayfinding signage. The city will continue its relationship with Discover DeKalb.Proposed Parks and Recreation capital projects are budgeted at $2.5 million for 2018. Some of the proposed projects defined during the parks master plan process were:
The 2018 proposed paving budget includes resurfacing of 3.87 miles, or 9.94 lane miles, and another $300,000 is proposed to be spent on sidewalk projects.
Joseph P Palladi
October 15, 2017 at 11:53 am
How much more money is going to be spent on Murphey Candler Park instead of focusing on the rest of the parks, esp one in District 4 beyond the P’tree Creek greenway? How about purchasing Morrison’s Nursery in District 3 and honoring Col Morrison?