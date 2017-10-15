Dunwoody proposes 2018 budget of $24M
The Dunwoody mayor and City Council held the first public hearing on their $24.1 million budget at the Oct. 9 meeting. The budget is expected to be adopted at the council’s Oct. 23 meeting.
Included in the proposed budget is an expenditure of $3.3 million for road resurfacing. The budget also proposes hiring one detective, two patrol officers and one property and evidence technologist in the police department.
Other proposed expenditures include:
- Improvements to Chamblee-Dunwoody Road from Peeler Road to Vermack Road —
$ 100,000
- Meadow Lane intersection improvements — $50,000
- Womack Road sidewalk from Oakhurst Walk to Tilly Mill Road (completed along
with paving) — $320,000
- Crosswalk improvements at Tilly Mill Road at Andover Drive and Chamblee-
Dunwoody Road at Georgetown Park (rapid flashing beacons only) — $20,000
- Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Womack Road intersection improvement — $150,000
- Central Parkway sidewalk improvements — $25,000
- Dunwoody Club sidewalk between Whitney Landing and Winters Chapel Road —
$270,000