Dunwoody proposes 2018 budget of $24M

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council held the first public hearing on their $24.1 million budget at the Oct. 9 meeting. The budget is expected to be adopted at the council’s Oct. 23 meeting.

Included in the proposed budget is an expenditure of $3.3 million for road resurfacing. The budget also proposes hiring one detective, two patrol officers and one property and evidence technologist in the police department.

Other proposed expenditures include:

Improvements to Chamblee-Dunwoody Road from Peeler Road to Vermack Road —

$ 100,000

Meadow Lane intersection improvements — $50,000

Womack Road sidewalk from Oakhurst Walk to Tilly Mill Road (completed along

with paving) — $320,000

with paving) — $320,000

Dunwoody Road at Georgetown Park (rapid flashing beacons only) — $20,000

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Womack Road intersection improvement — $150,000

Central Parkway sidewalk improvements — $25,000

Dunwoody Club sidewalk between Whitney Landing and Winters Chapel Road —

$270,000