Sandy Springs cemetery unveils memorial to infants

A memorial to infants who died by miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death – one of only six such monuments around the country – was unveiled Sept. 30 at the Arlington Memorial Park cemetery.

Created by the TEARS Foundation with support from Dignity Memorial, the three-stone “Georgia Angel of Hope” memorial includes an angel holding a baby flanked by butterfly wings bearing the names of local infants. Many local families attended the unveiling to make rubbings of their babies’ names.

The foundation offers support to parents and families who have lost a child, and they can request a name addition to the memorial via thetearsfoundation.org/georgia.