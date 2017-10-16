Dunwoody Elementary to host bicycle race fundraiser

Dunwoody Elementary School is hosting a bicycle race Oct. 21 to raise money for the school’s “Tiger Fund,” which helps fund school programs and events.

Registration costs $20 per person and will be open until the day of the event. Registrations is open online at dunwoodypto.membershiptoolkit.com.

The event is limited to 300 participants and will be held rain or shine. All participants are required to have a helmet, according the event website.

There are two routes: a 2-mile open course on the street and a route for younger riders that stays within the school’s parking lot.

Check in and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the first race begins at 8:30 a.m.