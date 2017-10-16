Sandy Springs TSPLOST revenues lower than expected

Sandy Springs’ revenue from the new transportation special location option sales tax have been significantly lower than projected so far, but city officials say there’s no cause for alarm.

The TSPLOST, which boosted Fulton County sales tax to 7.75 percent, took effect April 1 and was expected to raise more than $100 million for Sandy Springs projects alone.

At the Oct. 3 City Council meeting, city Finance Director Karen Ellis reported that the city had expected to have collected $8 million in revenues by then. But the actual amount was $5,631,758, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The lower collections will not affect any TSPLOST planning at this point, Kraun said.