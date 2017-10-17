Boy Scouts hosting Harvest Farm Fest at Donald-Bannister Farm

Boy Scout Troop 477 is hosting a Harvest Farm Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, as part of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s “Apple Cider Days.”

“This is the fifth year we’ve thrown this fall event here at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm,” said Boys Scout Troop 477 Scoutmaster Bob Melton in a prepared statement, “and we’re so proud of what the boys have done to make this a banner event for the city.

“This year is very exciting as we get to help showcase all the improvements and progress that Dunwoody Preservation Trust has accomplished over the past year to make the Farm a destination and a significant historical landmark here in our hometown. We are so proud to be here.”

The fest will include an interactive historical tour back to the 20th century where visitors will meet historical figures and will be able to work a telegraph machine, see a silent movie, operate a telephone switchboard, talk to a trucker on a CB radio, help launch a rocket and join in a 70s dance party.

In addition to the tour, people will be able to cook s’mores over a campfire and enjoy a meal in the onsite food court which will even feature giant turkey legs. There will also be crafts, games and live music from bluegrass to jazz.