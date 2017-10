DeKalb Schools to present new curricula at Dunwoody High Oct. 17

The DeKalb County School District will present new curricula approved earlier this year to parents, families and community members at Dunwoody High School Oct. 17.

A press release says experts and academic leaders in the district will present the curricula at 6:30 p.m. at the school located at 5035 Vermack Road.

This phase of curriculum improvements includes core academic classes. The district is currently writing new curricula for elective classes.